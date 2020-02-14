Aberdeen pupils launch their own wellbeing game

Students at Lochside Academy have celebrated the launch of a board game designed by one its pupils.

Developed by youngster Sean-Paul Gordon, the game has been designed to improve pupils’ health and wellbeing.

The 13-year-old spoke about his inspiration for the game saying: “I was playing a life-skills board game with my friend and I thought I should design one that everyone would be able to use.”

Players of the game have to make their way from Marischal College to Lochside Academy via iconic city landmarks.

Throughout their journey, participants who land on specific squares will pick up cards with positive wellbeing messages that enable them to move forward several spaces.

Attending the launch, education operational convener, Councillor John Wheeler said: “My warmest congratulations to Sean-Paul and everyone involved.

“This is a really fun and engaging way of getting children to think about what contributes to their happiness and wellbeing as well as helping them to reflect on positive behaviours.”

The not-for-profit board game is being produced by Compass Printing on behalf of the school for use by young people at Lochside Academy and the six primary schools in the surrounding area.

Head teacher, Neil Hendry added: “The work has been so positive not only for the young people directly involved in designing the ‘Lochside Academy Game’, but for those who the game will support in the coming years as they transition from primary school to the Academy.”