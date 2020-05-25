Man charged with allegedly defecating in front of child in Aberdeen

A man has been charged with allegedly defecating in front of a child in a communal garden in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened on University Road in Old Aberdeen, near the Butchart Centre, on Sunday, May 17.

Police today confirmed a 45-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Lesley Clark said: “There has been a significant public response to this incident and I would like to thank everybody who assisted with our inquiries.”