Men walk nearly 600 miles to Aberdeen to raise money and awareness for people with autism

Two men have completed a 600-mile walk to raise funds to help people with autism.

Shaheen Mufti, 34, and Milo Alexsander, 38, reached their final destination at the William Wallace monument in Aberdeen after a 44-day hike.

Mr Mufti and Mr Alexsander, of Omni Business Solutions in London, began their journey from Brighton on September 15 with the goal of raising £30, 000 to kick-start their initiative “AI for Autism”.

The fundraiser is the first stage of a long-term plan to build a smart device using artificial intelligence, which can help parents and medical professionals identify trigger points for autistic people, such as certain foods, colours or sounds.

“This cause is very close to our hearts”, Mr Mufti said.

“Within the team we have family members on the spectrum, as well as friends whose children are autistic, and we know how useful and important such a device would be.

“But we are also doing it for the people we’ve met while walking through England and Scotland. We’ve heard so many moving stories along the way and so many people have shared with us about the challenges of being autistic or having a relative who is.”

He added: “We’ve been invited into homes, offered coffee and tea, and we’ve had so many people who supported our initiative with donations.”

Mr Alexsander said: “In the heart of this coronavirus crisis it is more important than ever that we stand together as one people in solidarity.”