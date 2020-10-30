North-east man jailed for four months after threatening supermarket staff

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east man has been jailed for four months after entering a supermarket in an “inebriated” state and threatening staff.

Jack Smith, 27, visited Tesco on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen at about 6pm on May 3 this year.

Security guards at the store were swiftly alerted to his condition and urged to “keep an eye on him”.

Fiscal depute Lucy Simpson said Smith, whose case was heard via video link at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday, “was going the wrong way up a one-way isle” and failing to socially distance.

When confronted by a Tesco employee, she said he began swearing and making insulting remarks towards her.

Ms Simson added: “She then got another colleague involved who told him to leave.

“The accused started shouting abuse before picking up a plant pot and throwing it on the ground.

“He then left the store. Police were contacted.”

Smith admitted acting in an aggressive manner.

Solicitor Alex Burn said his client of Middlefield Crescent, Aberdeen, had been “clearly inebriated”.

He added: “When a member of staff told him ‘I hope you’re planning on paying for that’ he threw the plant pot to the ground in frustration.”

Sheriff Philip Mann said sentenced Smith to four months in prison given his “record and circumstances”.