Jason Manford postpones Aberdeen show until 2022

Comedian Jason Manford’s Aberdeen show has been postponed until the following year.

He was scheduled to bring his new show, Like Me, to P&J Live on September 25 in 2021.

However, this appearance has now been postponed until Saturday, November 19, 2022, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokeswoman for P&J Live said: “Due to the Covid-19 pandemic impacting earlier dates in the Jason Manford Tour, unfortunately, dates later in 2021 have had to be rescheduled.

“Jason Manford is now scheduled to perform at P&J Live on the rescheduled date of Saturday, November 19, 2022.

“All tickets will be valid for the new date. If you are unable to attend please contact your point of purchase.”

Jason’s latest offering will see his expert observational comedy in play, offering comic gold.

Jason became a household name as a top comedian with appearances on shows such as 8 Out Of 10 Cats, QI and Live At The Apollo.

But he is also an accomplished musical theatre star, appearing in West End shows such as Sweeney Todd, Guys And Dolls and Curtains.

Earlier this year he was unmasked as the man behind the hedgehog outfit on ITV’s popular Saturday night show The Masked Singer.

He also hosted the BBC gameshow First & Last.