Potholes finally fixed on problem Aberdeen road after botched repair lasted only months last time

Workers who botched Aberdeen pothole repairs while trying out a new technique they were “inexperienced” with have now carried out more lasting improvements.

For people living in and around Burnieboozle Crescent in the Craigiebuckler area, the repairs have been a long time coming.

Earlier this year, residents were left furious when problem potholes re-emerged on the stretch just months after workers had apparently resurfaced it.

They accused the local authority of botching the job, and more than 100 people backed a petition asking for the work to be revisited urgently.

Locals believed the sub-standard road surface posed a hazard to motorists and pedestrians.

The council has since confirmed that the issues arose due to the contractor for the job being inexperienced with the materials.

Chairman of Craigiebuckler and Seafield Community Council, William Sell, was among those who hit out at the shoddy work performed last year.

Last night, he welcomed the more successful second attempt – which went beyond what was originally required.

Mr Sell said: “They have had to resurface Burnieboozle Crescent again, with the contractor making good the inadequacies that they had previously made.

“They have taken the road surface back off around the junction and even went down to the foundations in some areas.

“I can understand that coronavirus has slowed everything considerably, so it has taken quite a while for this to come together, but we are glad that it has.”

The materials that had been used at Burnieboozle Crescent are used nationally and typically recommended for highways with low traffic volume and low speeds.

But it has not been used historically in the Granite City, which is why it was unfamiliar to those carrying out the job.

There had been some concerns that the taxpayer would be left to foot the bill for the latest attempt to improve the road.

However, it has been confirmed that the costs of carrying out the recent remedial work have been borne by the contractor.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Our roads teams have been trialling new surface repair material and Burnieboozle Crescent was one of the trial areas where we used the opportunity to train staff in the use of the new material.

“As with all trials there were some challenges, and some defective areas remained which have since been replaced.”