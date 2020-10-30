REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 1,281 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 51 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 51 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,281 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

Twenty-eight deaths have also been recorded, with Scotland’s total now sitting on 2,819.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 62,812 with the new cases representing 6% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,170 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 83 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Hospitals admissions across Scotland are up 18 on yesterday’s figures, with three fewer people in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 981,280 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 918,648 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 30 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,324.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,057 after 21 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have failed to record any cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals stand at 33, 67 and 69 respectively.