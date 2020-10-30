Flood alert issued as heavy rain and wind forecast for north and north-east this weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Heavy wind and rain are expected across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire this weekend.

The Met Office has published a yellow weather warning for the north and the north-east for tomorrow.

Storm Aiden is expected to bring strong winds to Scotland.

Flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

A statement from Sepa read: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect parts of this area on Saturday and into Sunday.

“This could cause some flooding impacts from rivers and surface water, particularly in the south of the area.

“Potential impacts include isolated flooding affecting individual properties, localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and disruption to travel.”

Very strong wind is forecasted in the Western Isles and West Highlands and is predicted to last from 6am until 9pm tomorrow.

South Aberdeenshire will be hit with heavy and persistent rain along with south and west Highlands.

These storms will be blown in from 3am tonight until 7pm tomorrow.

Only the most northernly parts of the Highlands, the Western Isles and Orkey are expected to be hit by strong winds on Sunday from noon until 9pm.