Scotland’s biggest outdoor cinema adds new Aberdeen dates

Scotland’s biggest outdoor cinema event will be coming to the Granite City for even more dates.

The Drive In Cinema has added an extra three events on to its Aberdeen tour due to high demand for tickets, meaning film-lovers can look forward to six nights of festive fun.

The event will be held at The Den and The Glen from November 27 to December 2 with showings twice a day.

Christmas classics will be shown on the massive outdoor screen which is a 30 feet high and 46 feet wide, and has a HD display.

Love Actually, Elf and Home Alone will be among those showcased.

Callum Campbell, founder of Drive In Cinema, said, “We have been overwhelmed by the reception from the people of Aberdeen – clearly a city of ﬁlm lovers.

“The ﬁrst three dates are just about sold out, so we are delighted to be extending our stay in the city with three additional nights.

“The Drive In Cinema is a truly magical movie experience and a brilliant event for all the family – the perfect combination of nostalgia, novelty and entertainment.”

As well as outdoor films, those in attendance will be able to enjoy street food and additional entertainment, including quizzes and live comedy.

Tickets can be purchased at the official event Facebook page.

Mr Campbell added: “What The Drive In Cinema promises is a socially distanced environment, but with plenty of Christmas spirit and sparkle.”