Police urge people to avoid visiting exposed coastal areas as adverse weather continues to batter north and north-east

People are being urged to keep themselves safe and avoid exposed coastal areas as heavy rain and strong winds batter Scotland.

The Met Office issued a yellow alert for the north and the north-east and warned the conditions could lead to flooding and travel disruption.

Flood alerts have been issued by Sepa for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

A statement from Sepa read: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect parts of this area on Saturday and into Sunday.

“This could cause some flooding impacts from rivers and surface water, particularly in the south of the area.”

Police appealed to people on social media asking people to keep safe.

In a tweet, the force said: “With #StormAiden bringing dangerous conditions this weekend we are urging people to avoid visiting exposed coastal areas for your own safety. If you see someone at risk or in difficulty at sea or along the coast always dial 999 and ask for Coastguard @HMCoastguard #KnowWhoToCall.”

Motorists have also reported issues on some north-east roads with surface water and fallen trees blocking routes.

In the Highlands, ferries and train services between Inverness and the far north have been cancelled.

Motorists on the A834 were unable to pass through Strathpeffer after a tree fell onto the road, blocking traffic in and out of the village.

In Argyll, the A83 and the Old Military Road (OMR) at the Rest and Be Thankful are currently closed and will remain closed for the remainder of today due to significant rainfall overnight and early this morning impacting the A83 and the local diversion route.

An estimated 53mm of rain has already fallen at the Rest and Be Thankful since Friday night with yellow weather warnings set to remain in place throughout today for rain and wind.

The OMR closed at around 8:20am after flooding was noted in the area adjacent to the River Croe.