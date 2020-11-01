Car crashes into block of flats in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A car crashed into a block of flats in Aberdeen last night.

Emergency services were called out to Hayton Road in Tillydrone at 9.45pm to deal with the incident.

A car had come off the road and collided with a block of flats.

There are no reported injuries and the road was shut for about two hours as the incident was dealt with.

Fire crews and police remained on-scene for more than two hours to make the area safe.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report around 9.45pm on Saturday, 31 October of a crash involving a single car which collided with a building on Hayton Road in Aberdeen.

“There were no reports of any injuries.”

A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called out at 9.55pm and two appliances attended the scene.

“We used a safety jet and made the area safe before leaving the scene at 12.05am.”

SGN engineers also attended to make sure there was no damage to the gas network.