Car crashes into block of flats in Aberdeen

A car crashed into a block of flats in Aberdeen last night.
Emergency services were called out to Hayton Road in Tillydrone at 9.45pm to deal with the incident.
A car had come off the road and collided with a block of flats.
There are no reported injuries and the road was shut for about two hours as the incident was dealt with.
Fire crews and police remained on-scene for more than two hours to make the area safe.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a report around 9.45pm on Saturday, 31 October of a crash involving a single car which collided with a building on Hayton Road in Aberdeen.
“There were no reports of any injuries.”
A fire spokeswoman added: “We were called out at 9.55pm and two appliances attended the scene.
“We used a safety jet and made the area safe before leaving the scene at 12.05am.”
SGN engineers also attended to make sure there was no damage to the gas network.