Gallery: Halloween celebrations from across Moray and north-east

by David Walker
November 1, 2020, 2:24 pm Updated: November 1, 2020, 3:12 pm
Guising may have been cancelled this year but that has not stopped children from across the north-east dressing up.

From skeletons to spiders, kids still dressed up so they could look their spooktacular best.

It was not just children looking scary either, with some homes given a makeover to scare any trick or treaters away.

This year was a Halloween like no other, with coronavirus stopping any proper celebrations.

However, people across the north-east still celebrated in style, as shown by these pictures sent in by readers:

 

