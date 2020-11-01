Gallery: Halloween celebrations from across Moray and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Guising may have been cancelled this year but that has not stopped children from across the north-east dressing up.

From skeletons to spiders, kids still dressed up so they could look their spooktacular best.

It was not just children looking scary either, with some homes given a makeover to scare any trick or treaters away.

This year was a Halloween like no other, with coronavirus stopping any proper celebrations.

However, people across the north-east still celebrated in style, as shown by these pictures sent in by readers: