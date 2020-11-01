Sandbags given to Aberdeen residents amid warnings of ‘wave spray over-topping’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sandbags are being made available to people living in a historic Aberdeen community.

Council chiefs have said that there is a possibility of some wave spray over-topping and affecting some residential properties in the Footdee area tonight.

A limited number of sandbags are available for householders affected or likely to be affected. The sandbags are located at 6 North Square.

Any householder that requires immediate assistance can telephone Aberdeen City Council’s out-of-hours emergency number on 03000 200 292.