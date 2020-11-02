REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 951 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 28 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A further 28 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, a total of 951 people have received positive results since Sunday.

No new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll remains 2,849

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 66,012, with the new cases representing 9.6% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,225 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 93 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 998,388 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 932,376 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 17 new cases in Grampian since Sunday. The north-east’s total is now 3,413.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,106 after 11 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles have not recorded any new cases, and their totals stand at 68, 33, and 69 respectively.