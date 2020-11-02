RGU and NHS team up to offer new health course at ‘significant time’ for patient care

Something went wrong - please try again later.

At a time when helping patients to recover has taken on “new significance”, a university course has been launched in the north-east to help aspiring carers find work.

The new course has been created in close collaboration between Robert Gordon University (RGU) and NHS Grampian.

The two-year diploma will qualify learners as “wellbeing and enablement practitioners”.

Based across a range of NHS services, the trainees will be part of multi-disciplinary teams and will focus on enabling people to maintain or improve their health and quality of life.

Jane Ewen, a nurse director from NHS Grampian, said: “These new roles come at a time when supporting the wellbeing of patients has taken on a new significance.

“The introduction of the roles will support NHS Grampian to implement new models of care as we move to recover and redesign our services. We very much welcome this new addition to the workforce and wish the trainees well in their studies.”

The start of the programme was delayed due to the pandemic but 16 trainees have begun their studies through a blend of interactive online classes, on-campus training and work-based learning.

RGU and NHS Grampian have a history of close collaboration on a number of levels, with the university being one of the largest providers of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals for the region.

This first cohort will graduate in 2022 when they will move into their qualified roles within the NHS.