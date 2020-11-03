Scottish Labour by-election candidate would break party ranks to join Aberdeen Nine in power

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A Scottish Labour candidate hoping to win an Aberdeen by-election says she would go against party orders and join up with an exiled group of councillors in the ruling administration if elected.

Shona Simpson will contest the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove vote on Thursday – less than a week after the so-called Aberdeen Nine was suspended until May 2022.

The sanction was imposed after the group – including council co-leader Jenny Laing – disobeyed then-leader Kezia Dugdale and formed an administration with Conservative councillors.

Last night party sources told The P&J Ms Simpson, as a Labour councillor, would be expected to refuse to join the ruling coalition.

“There is no Labour administration in Aberdeen,” they said.

It took more than three years for Labour’s national constitutional committee to decide upon a punishment, with the suspension finally outlined after a hearing on Friday.

The ban will rule the members of the Aberdeen Nine from standing for Labour in the 2022 council elections.

Ms Simpson’s husband, Lord Provost Barney Crockett, is among them.

And last night, the Scottish Labour candidate revealed, if voters backed her, that she would be looking to join her nine comrades in power.

Confronted with the party’s stance, Ms Simpson said: “I have been campaigning hard on Labour’s good record in administration and all they have done for the city.

“I would be joining the administration if elected.

“I have not heard anything from Scottish Labour, they have not contacted me at all.

“I am proud of what Labour has done as part of the administration so I would be happy to join them.

“They are implementing a Labour manifesto, no compulsory redundancies for council workers and building council houses – these are Labour policies being implemented.”

It is a four-member ward, also represented on the council by Conservative Philip Sellar, Alex Nicoll of the SNP and Sarah Duncan – another of the nine suspended Labour members “bitterly disappointed” at the ban.

The by-election was prompted by Stephen Flynn MP’s elevation to Westminster, when the former councillor won back the Aberdeen South seat for the SNP in December’s general election.

Miranda Radley is the SNP candidate, vying with Ms Simpson for the vacant seat.

She said: “I am sure the public will not be the slightest bit surprised to hear Ms Simpson plans to join her husband, the Lord Provost, in getting suspended by the Labour Party by joining the ruling Tory-led administration.”

Councillor Ian Yuill, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, added: “People across Aberdeen are fed up with the unholy alliance of Conservative, suspended Labour and so-called Independent councillors which currently controls the city council.

“What people in Cove Bay, Kincorth, Leggart, Altens and Nigg deserve is a local councillor who will stand up for their communities on the city council and always put local people and local interests first.

“Liberal Democrat Moira Henderson will do that while in contrast, Labour’s candidate will just be another yes person for the discredited administration.”