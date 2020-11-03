North-east homelessness charity launches winter wonderland appeal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east charity has launched a Christmas appeal encouraging people to cast a festive glow over Aberdeen to raise cash to fight homelessness.

Aberdeen Cyrenians is asking people who are decorating their homes for the festive season to join their “winter wonderland festive trail”.

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager at the charity, said: “We wanted to celebrate the special place that home has in our lives, and raise funds for those without a safe place to call home.

“We felt this would be a special way to come together as a community, while still keeping a safe distance.”

A trail map can be downloaded from the Aberdeen Cyrenians website for anyone who wishes to take part.

After photos and locations are put on Facebook, there will be a prize for the home which proves most popular and the one which raises the most money.