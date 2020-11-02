Man charged after car crashes into field in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been charged after his vehicle ended up more than 100ft from the road upside down in a field on the outskirts of Aberdeen

The 35-year-old been charged with road traffic offences after his vehicle left the road near Newton of Charleston early on Sunday morning.

Police attended the scene of the accident after reports were received around 6.25am.

A spokesman said: “Around 6.25am on Sunday, November 1, 2020, police received a report of a one-car road crash, in which the car left the road, near Newton of Charleston.

“A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with road traffic offences.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Nobody was injured in the incident.

The vehicle was still in the field today sparking worry for passing cyclist Tom Seagrave.

He said: “I was on a bicycle ride and you couldn’t miss it from the road.

“It looked horrific. The distance it was into that field, they must have been airborne for some time and of course, there is a brick wall there as well.

“I hiked down to it because I didn’t know if it had been dealt with. I didn’t know if it was a fresh accident or not.

“As I got to it I could see this police accident tape around it so I didn’t go any closer. I didn’t want to do anything to interfere with their investigation. It seems they have dealt with it so didn’t need anything from me.

“It was a good few hundred feet from the road.

“I was dreading what I was going to find so I was kind of relieved to find the police tape around it because I didn’t expect to find anybody alive in it.

“Hopefully whoever has been involved in this incident has survived.”

Uplift of the vehicle is being arranged by the owner.