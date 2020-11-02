Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
ScotRail confirms Stonehaven to Dundee line will reopen tomorrow

by Callum Main
November 2, 2020, 7:36 pm
The rail line between Stonehaven and Dundee will reopen tomorrow following the train derailment which killed three people.

The line at Carmont has been closed since August 12, when the Aberdeen to Glasgow service struck a landslip.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury all died in the incident.

Following extensive repairs at the site, including to the track, bridge, embankments and drainage, the line is set to reopen tomorrow.

In a series of tweets this evening, ScotRail said: “We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and colleagues of our driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and our passenger Christopher Stuchbury.

“Our hearts remain broken and will do for some time.”

