Disruption on Aberdeen to Inverness train services due to ‘slippery rails’

Trains between Aberdeen and Inverness have been delayed today.

A number of services have been delayed as result of the “slippery rails” on the route.

A statement by ScotRail said: “We’re seeing delays to services travelling on our Aberdeen to Inverness route, due to slippery rails.

“We know this is frustrating, and we’re working hard to keep services on time where possible. Thanks for your patience this morning.”

It added: “Train services running to and from these stations may be delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected to last until around 11am today.”

The following services have been disrupted: