Burger King reopens restaurant in Aberdeen city centre

Burger King has announced one of its Aberdeen restaurants has reopened for dine-in service and takeaway.

The Union Street branch is welcoming customers back this week.

However, the eatery will be working on a reduced menu, although favourites such as the Chicken Royale, Bacon Double Cheeseburger and Whopper are all available.

Ahead of reopening, a number of procedures have been put in place to safeguard the health of employees and customers, following detailed operational testing.

These include additional PPE such as masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures, contactless delivery options via Deliveroo and Just Eat and all staff have been comprehensively trained on the government’s social distancing measures – such as how to run kitchens hygienically.

Soco Nunez, communications director at Burger King UK, said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”