REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Two deaths in north and north-east as 999 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Scotland over past 24 hours

A further 43 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

Across Scotland, a total of 999 people have received positive results since Monday.

Twenty-eight new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll now sits at 2,877. One new death has been recorded in Aberdeenshire and another in the Highlands.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 67,011, with the new cases representing 10.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,254 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 92 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,003,492 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 936,481 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 30 new cases in Grampian since Monday. The north-east’s total is now 3,443.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,118 after 12 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland’s total is now 69, after recording one new positive case.

Orkney and the Western Isles have not registered any new cases, and their totals stand 33 and 69 respectively.