Woman treated following two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A woman has been injured in a two-car crash in Aberdeen.

The incident happened on Jesmond Drive in Bridge of Don, at the junction of Scotstown Road, at 12.30pm.

Police and ambulance were called to the scene, and one woman was assessed and treated at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 12.30pm.

“A woman was treated by ambulance staff.

“We are now away from the scene. There was an obstruction but it has been cleared.”

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service said: “We received a call from Police Scotland at 12.50pm to attend a road traffic collision on Jesmond Drive, Bridge of Don.

“An ambulance attended and after assessment and treatment from our crew, the patient did not require transport to hospital.”