Police hunt for man who racially abused people in Aberdeen city centre

Police are hunting for a man who was heard racially abusing people in Aberdeen city centre yesterday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who saw the incident which took place at about 8.05am on Union Street.

The racial abuse took place near the Adelphi and was described as “upsetting” by police.

PC Connor Murphy said: “Obviously this was quite upsetting for people to hear.

“So far, one person has come forward to police but we’d like to speak to anyone who was in Union Street at the time and who maybe saw or heard anything.

“It happened near to The Adelphi and the man believed to be involved is white and approximately 50 years of age.

“Any form of hate crime will not be tolerated by police and so we would encourage anyone with information to call officers at Queen Street Police Station, Aberdeen, via 101, or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”