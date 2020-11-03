Boy, 9, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A schoolboy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Aberdeen.

The nine-year-old suffered a facial injury in the incident in Netherhills Avenue, Bucksburn.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 3.20pm and the road was briefly blocked. It has reopened.

A police spokesman said: “At around 3.25pm, police were called to a collision between a car and a nine-year-old boy.

“The child has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medics describe his condition as stable.

“He has a slight facial injury and has been taken to hospital as a precaution.”

An ambulance spokeswoman added: “We received a call at 3.15pm to attend a pedestrian road traffic collision on Netherhills Avenue, Bucksburn, Aberdeen.

“An ambulance, a paramedic response unit and the trauma team attended and a patient was taken to Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital.”