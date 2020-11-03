Foodbank use across north-east and Highlands up nearly 280% during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of vulnerable people calling upon the help of a north network of foodbanks nearly quadrupled during lockdown.

CFine has revealed monthly uptake of food across the north-east, Highlands and islands soared 278% in the first six months of the pandemic, compared to the same period in 2019.

Between March and September, the Aberdeen-based foodbank and social enterprise dished out 784 tonnes of food to individuals, families and other third sector organisations working with vulnerable people.

The huge supply of food share equates to more than 1.8 million meals, weighing the same as 130 African elephants.

Around 500,000 more meals were shared in those first six months of the pandemic than in the entirety of last year – which charity bosses claim shows the changing circumstances of many due to outbreak.

Soaring demand caused them to seek out additional warehouse space to keep up.

CFine carries out work on behalf of the UK’s biggest hunger-tackling charity FareShare in the city, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands, Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland council areas.

Since coronavirus spread north, the Scottish Government awarded FareShare Scotland funding to purchase food to help cope with rising demand.

The supply from its base in Poynernook Road feeds a network of more than 260 partner organisations, all working to stop vulnerable individuals and families from going without basic necessities.

FareShare also allows CFine access to surplus food from supermarkets – meaning what otherwise would be waste instead forms the basis of food parcels and meals for people in need.

The supply does not exclusively go to foodbanks, instead being used to feed children’s breakfast clubs, elderly day clubs, domestic violence refuges, homeless shelters and drug and alcohol rehabilitation units.

And work across the Highlands and islands is to spread further still, as CFine has recently appointed a development worker for the region to find more charities and community groups in need of help.

The charity’s FareShare manager, Graeme Robbie, said: “We are delighted to welcome the north of Scotland development worker on our team, who will help us reach more food-insecure families across the Highlands and islands through our network of partners.

“Coronavirus has had a significant impact on people’s lives; thousands of individuals and families found themselves in a position where they can’t afford adequate food.

“Thanks to the food purchased with funding from the Scottish Government and donated by supermarkets, we were able to distribute over 1.8 million meals to people in need across the north of Scotland.

“We would also like to thank Aberdeen City Council for additional warehouse space, which allowed CFine to respond dynamically and effectively to the increasing need.”