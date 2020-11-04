Lifeboat launched after upturned dinghy washes up on Aberdeen river

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Concerns about an upturned dinghy on the River Dee led to Aberdeen’s lifeboats being called out this morning.

The abandoned craft was seen upstream of the Wellington Suspension Bridge.

Both of the Aberdeen lifeboats were tasked with investigating this object in the water and headed to the scene at 11am.

The inshore lifeboat Buoy Woody 85N headed to the dinghy, while the larger all-weather lifeboat Bon Accord searched the harbour in case the occupants had fallen overboard and been swept downstream.

Crew from the inshore boat found a Topper sailing dinghy in poor condition, without a mast, centreboard or a rudder.

There was no sign that anyone had been in the craft and every indication that it had been abandoned or washed downstream in recent floods.

After a full search to ensure there was no one in the water, the dinghy was towed to the lifeboat station and handed to the coastguard.

RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat coxswain Davie Orr said: “This area is not easy to access from the shore, so the fastest way to investigate was to send the inshore lifeboat.

“It is important that people phone c oastguard by dialling 999 if they see anything that could indicate someone in trouble in the water – and a boat adrift or upturned would certainly be such an indication.”