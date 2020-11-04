Deaths of 407 people in north of Scotland linked to Covid-19 as figures rise for fifth week in a row

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The deaths of 407 people in the north and north-east have now been linked to coronavirus, according to the latest figures.

The figures released by National Records of Scotland (NRS) show 133 deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen, 120 in Aberdeenshire and 22 in Moray since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of deaths in Aberdeen has increased for the third week in a row.

In the Highlands and Islands 132 deaths have been recorded, with 122 of those in NHS Highlands’ area.

Last week, five new deaths were recorded in NHS Grampian’s area with no new deaths recorded in the Highlands or Islands.

The NRS figures are different from those published daily by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to November 1, and link 4,649 deaths to the virus in Scotland.

Of those, 167 were in the last week – up 61 on the previous week. This is the highest number of deaths in a week since late May.

Two-thirds of the deaths were people aged over 75, with the majority 76% occurring in hospitals.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “These statistics represent loss and heartbreak for families who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s figures represent the highest weekly total since late May and signify the fifth weekly increase in a row.

“At council level, the highest number of deaths occurred in Glasgow City with 34, followed by 29 in North Lanarkshire and 22 in South Lanarkshire.”