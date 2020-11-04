Aberdeen charities receive cash boost from shopping centre to soften blow of pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A total of 10 Aberdeen charities have been chosen to receive grants from a local shopping centre to help them continue through the pandemic.

Union Square has revealed the local groups that will be given £2, 000 boosts through its “giving back” project.

Rape Crisis Grampian, the Aberdeen Cyrenians homelessness charity, Instant Neighbour foodbank, Shopmobility and Aberdeen and Street Friends Helping the Homeless are among the charities to receive the donation.

The scheme was developed in partnership with Foundation Scotland in August to support those that have been hit the hardest by Covid-19.

Local organisations were invited to apply to the foundation and each submission was carefully reviewed to identify those that made a significant impact in the community, and would benefit from further support.

Ryan Manson, general manager at Union Square, said: “This has been a really challenging year for everyone, and we know that charities and other organisations across Aberdeen have really gone the extra mile.

“This project is all about giving something back to those groups that have pulled out all the stops over the past few months, and need a helping hand to ensure they can continue to carry out their valuable work.

“We are so grateful for everything they have done.”