Two cases of Covid-19 confirmed at north-east academy

Two cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at an Aberdeenshire school.

Parents at Ellon Academy were informed in a letter from the headteacher today, and assured action has been taken to keep their children safe.

Those children who have been in contact with the people who have tested positive will be contacted by test and protect and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school will remain open, with pupils asked to continue attending if they remain well and have not been contacted by test and protect.

The letter to parents said: “We know that you may find this concerning, but we are continuing to monitor the situation and are working closely with colleagues in public health.

“This letter is to inform you of the current situation and provide advice on how to support your child. Please be reassured that for most people, coronavirus (Covid-19) will be a mild illness.

“The small number of children who have been in direct contact with the detected cases will be contacted by the school and Test and Protect service and they will be self-isolating for 14 days.

“The school remains open and your child should continue to attend if they remain well and have not already been advised by test and protect to self-isolate.”

Following the confirmation from NHS Grampian’s Health Protection Team, the school has identified those who will need to be contacted, and have thoroughly cleaned the areas those people who tested positive would have spent time.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there have been two detected cases of Covid-19 linked to Ellon Academy.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open. All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”

An NHS Grampian spokesman added: “We’re aware of the reported cases and the health protection team is working with the school.”