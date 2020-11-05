Saturday, November 28th 2020 Show Links
Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse to close temporarily as lockdown hits movie distribution

by Craig Munro
November 5, 2020, 12:09 pm Updated: November 5, 2020, 12:31 pm
Aberdeen’s only independent cinema, The Belmont Filmhouse, will close temporarily on Saturday.

With England back in lockdown and fewer films being available, the cinema has made the decision to close for the next few weeks.

It is hoped the cinema will be able to reopen their doors in December, when England’s national restrictions are due to end.

It comes after Vue announced it was closing its doors of their venues, including ones in Aberdeen and Inverness, from tonight.

That decision was also taken as a response to the extensive lockdown measures seen across the UK, which would have left the Vue theatres in Scotland’s north and north-east as the only two open in the country.

