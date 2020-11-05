REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One death recorded in Aberdeen as 1,216 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen resident is among the 39 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours by the Scottish Government.

A further 45 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,216 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

Today’s 39 recorded deaths now mean Scotland’s total stands at 2,966.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 69,660 with the new cases representing 7.6% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,252 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 95 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Hospitals admissions across Scotland are down five on yesterday’s figures, with one additional person in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,018,582 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 948,922 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 27 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,512.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,148 after 18 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals stand at 33, 70 and 69 respectively.