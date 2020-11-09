Freed-up funds for Archie Foundation as firm takes over payroll services

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen-based accountancy firm has helped free up vital funds for a children’s charity by taking care of its books for free.

Bosses at activpayroll have chosen to back The Archie Foundation, which provides critical services for youngsters and their families across the north and north-east.

The company, which operates in 140 countries, has provided the charity with free payroll services.

The Archie Foundation’s director of business services, David Downie, said: .”There are many hidden costs to running a charity and having services provided to the charity as Gift In Kind means more of the money we work hard to fundraise can be put to better use.

“Our fundraising helps towards providing emergency grants to families with children attending the hospitals we support, the provision of specialist staff, specialist equipment and NHS staff training.”

Alison Sellar, activpayroll chief executive, said: “It is hoped that by taking on The Archie Foundation’s payroll it will save the charity some costs, with funding already impacted due to coronavirus.”

The Archie Foundation supports around 200,000 patients every year at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital, Tayside Children’s Hospital and Highland Children’s Unit.

Its work also includes Friends of the Neonatal Unit and Grampian Child Bereavement Network.