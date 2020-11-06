Councillors reject plans for new homes in Milltimber

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Councillors have gone against the recommendations of officers and rejected plans for new homes in an Aberdeen suburb.

After hearing proposals for the land near North Deeside Road in Milltimber yesterday, city councillors voted against the development.

Councillor Marie Boulton who represents the ward said there had been a “fundamental failing in how the site was allocated” and urged her colleagues to throw out the plans.

As well as pointing out a variety of issues in the proposal, she felt that there has been a “lack of opportunity” for the community to engage with the plans.

She said: “Part of the planning bill made reference very heavily to making sure we engaged with the community in terms of looking at their community plan.

“Now Cults, Bielside And Miltimber community councils have been very active in making sure they have an up to date community plan and in that plan they very much talks about protecting and enhancing the greenspace.”

The land is earmarked for green belt status in the proposed Local Development Plan due to come in in 2022.

Other concerns brought up by Ms Boulton included the impact the development would have on education as nearby schools were reaching capacity.

Comments made by the community council referenced the identity of Lower Deeside as valuing open space, grazing land and views to Dee Valley.

Councillor Tauqeer Malik who also represents the ward backed his colleague but felt he had little left to say after she spoke out against the plans for 35 minutes.

“I’m happy to second you although you covered everything as there was no time limit for you so you spoke for more than 35 minutes,” he said.

His main concern was the safety of the public and cyclists on North Deeside Road as it was not entirely clear from reports whether an extra lane would be put on the road – reducing already tight cycle lanes and pedestrian walkways.

He added that there was a significant number of objections to the proposal -over 800 – and felt the application should be refused.

​The application was refused on five votes to three after Councilor Neil Copeland led a motion to back the plans.