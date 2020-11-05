Police warning after reports of bank fraud in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have issued a warning about bank fraud after reports of people in Aberdeen being targeted by criminals.

Individuals in the city have been contacted by phone or email by fraudsters claiming to be the police or bank representatives.

They have been asked to transfer money to other accounts or physically hand over cash to a third party.

The fraudster usually claims that the victim’s own account has been compromised.

Chief Inspector Davie Howieson, local area commander for Aberdeen City South, said: “These criminals can be very convincing.

“We would like to make it clear that if anyone is contacted by their bank by email or phone, suggesting their accounts have been compromised, the safest course of action is to contact the bank independently prior to taking any action and never to offer or divulge any personal information.

“Under no circumstances would a police officer request that you withdraw money from your bank to be handed over to the police.

“If such a request is made, the call should be terminated & contact made with Police Scotland via 101.

“It takes two people to terminate a call. Fraudsters can keep your line open by not terminating the call from their side.

“If you feel something is suspicious or feel vulnerable, hang up, wait 5 minutes to clear the line or where possible use a different phone line, then call your bank or card issuer on their advertised number to report the fraud.

“Consider using a call blocker device to prevent nuisance calls.”

You can call police on 101 or contact them via their website if you have any suspicions.

