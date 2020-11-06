Sir Ian Wood to stand down as RGU chancellor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sir Ian Wood has announced he is standing down as chancellor of Robert Gordon University after 16 years.

The businessman and philanthropist took up the title in 2004 and has since played an ambassadorial role, working to enhance the Aberdeen institution’s reputation across the world.

In his role, he has also presided over hundreds of graduation ceremonies, sending tens of thousands of graduates off into the world of work.

Sir Ian will continue in the role for the next nine months, standing down after July’s graduation ceremonies.

The university’s £120 million Riverside East building was named after Sir Ian when it was officially opened in July 2015.

RGU has now begun the process of appointing a new chancellor, with nominations from the RGU board and staff open until December 4.

Sir Ian said: “I can’t believe I’ve done this role for 16 years.

“Time has flown and I have greatly enjoyed my participation as chancellor in one of Scotland’s finest new universities.

“I have worked with five Principals and seen the Garthdee University Campus emerge as one of the finest in Scotland.

“I have also capped something like 20,000 students and have always greatly enjoyed the graduations and the chance to talk to our students.

“I have also capped some remarkable Honorary Graduates greatly enjoying the opportunity of meeting some very eminent and remarkable people, men and women, who have achieved extraordinary things in their lifetime and set great examples to our students.

“Among them have been Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Dame Katherine Grainger, Terry Waite, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Denis Law and, most recently, Nicola Benedetti.

“The university has grown and flourished under far sighted and enterprising governing boards and also thrived on top quality, loyal academic management and teaching staff.

“I look forward to the last 9 months of my tenure and hope my last graduations in July next year will be able to revert to the normal format with the graduates in person.”

Colin Hunter, chair of the RGU board of governors, said: “Sir Ian has been at the helm of Robert Gordon University for nearly two decades and has done a remarkable job during his time to help raise the profile of the university both at home and overseas.

“His reputation, expertise and ethics are so closely aligned to those of the university.

“It is sad to see him standing down from his role, but he has been an incredible advocate for RGU and our whole community is grateful for his service.

“RGU is in a very good place right now, having been named the Scottish University of the Year, recognised for student satisfaction and climbed the rankings in various national league tables.

“We now look to the future, with a new chancellor who can build on the incredible work of Sir Ian over the last 16 years.”