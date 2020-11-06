REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: 1,072 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in past 24 hours with 41 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A further 41 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows a total of 1,072 people across the country received positive results since Thursday.

Thirty-one new deaths have also been recorded in the past 24 hours, and the country’s death toll rises to 2,997.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 70,732 with the new cases representing 7.4% of newly-tested individuals.

A total of 1,237 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 98 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,024,825 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 954,093 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 24 new cases in Grampian since Thursday. The north-east’s total is now 3,536.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,165 after 17 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Shetland, Orkney and the Western Isles have not registered any new cases, and their totals stand at 70, 33 and 69 respectively.