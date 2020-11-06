New SNP councillor elected to represent Kincorth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The SNP has held onto its seat in an Aberdeen community previously represented by MP Stephen Flynn.

Miranda Radley has been elected as a councillor for Kincorth/Nigg/Cove ward following a by-election.

There were 10 candidates from across the political spectrum, as well as those standing independently of party politics, hoping to win the seat which was left vacant following Mr Flynn decision to resign from the council to serve at Westminster.

Counting of the votes began at Kincorth Sports Centre at 1pm, a total of 3,540 votes were cast, out of a possibility of 13,130 which is a 27% turnout.

Ms Radley has now been selected as councillor for the ward.

The other candidates were Scottish Labour’s Shona Simpson, Liberal Democrat’s Moira Henderson, Scottish Conservative’s Christopher Wyles, Scottish Libertarian Party’s Bryce Hope, Scottish Green Party’s Daniel Verhamme and independents Lisette Bellizzi Houston, Andy Finlayson, Sochima Iroh and Simon McLean.