Consultation launched on council plans for homes on site of former Aberdeen primary school

An online consultation has been launched on plans for nearly 100 council homes in Kincorth in Aberdeen.

The city council has taken to the web to hear views on the proposals for the former Craighill and Beechwood School site, claiming an in-person exhibition is impossible in the pandemic.

The local authority submitted a proposal of application notice – a preparatory planning document which gives an additional chance for input on plans before an application – in July.

Proposals for 99 homes, of varying size and type, at the disused site include public and private facilities and open space – with shared access, pedestrian-friendly roads, wheelchair accessible for the most part, throughout.

© Supplied by Aberdeen City Counci

The plans for the former primary school are among several scheduled council housing projects across Aberdeen being brought forward to address a long-term shortage of social rented homes in the city.

Last month councillors were told current efforts looked in line to exceed the target of 2,000 homes by the 2022 local election.

Plans are also being prepared for homes in Tillydrone, Greenferns and the former Kincorth Academy site – with the local authority to undertake further consultation on the latter after being instructed to by its own planning officers earlier this week.

Spades are already in the ground on development of hundreds of homes in Summerhill and in Wellheads Road in Dyce.

The public consultation on the proposed Craighill development, closing on December 2, can be viewed at https://consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/resources/craighill-consultation.