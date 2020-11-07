REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One death in Aberdeenshire as 1,596 Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeenshire resident is among the 39 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours by the Scottish Government.

A further 52 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,596 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

Today’s 39 recorded deaths now mean Scotland’s total stands at 3,036.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 72,328 with the new cases representing 6.3% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,245 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 106 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,033,981 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 961,653 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 31 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,567.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,185 after 20 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney has registered one new case in the past 24 hours, with its total now sat at 34 cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

Shetland and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals stand at 70 and 69 respectively.