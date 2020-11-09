Aberdeen woman banned from roads after crashing on AWPR while more than three times the drink-drive limit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east woman has been banned from the roads after she caused a crash on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) while more than three times the drink drive limit .

Rebecca Main, who formerly worked in the oil and gas industry, fled from her friend’s house after getting into a late night row with her husband.

As she was driving along the A90 northbound carriageway of the new Aberdeen bypass the 27-year-old lost control and veered into the central reservation.

The accident resulted in extensive damage to her car, although she was not seriously injured.

When officers arrived they carried out a breath test which found she had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

Main appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted driving while over the limit on October 12.

Procurator Fiscal Christy Ward said: “Around 3.45am Police Scotland received a notification that there had been a traffic collision on the AWPR and attended to find the accused standing next to her vehicle.

“There had been substantial front and rear side damage and the airbags had also deployed.

“She had collided with the central reservation and the officers on the scene were concerned that Main may have been under the influence of alcohol.”

Ms Ward added Main had “no previous convictions”.

Representing Main, defence agent Christopher Maitland said his client “knew she was lucky to have been the only person involved in the accident”.

He said Main, of Fowler Avenue, Aberdeen, received no major injuries in the crash, but had been suffering from mental health problems at the time.

He added: “Though she walked away with no physical injuries, she has been very badly hit by what she has done because her insurance company will not pay out on the damage to what was a new car.

“In the days since then she has been able to have an amicable relationship with her husband and has been speaking to a counsellor.”

He continued: “She accepts full responsibility and accepted responsibility for the crash at the outset. She’s not trying to pull the wool over anyone’s eyes – she has made a huge mistake that she accepts and apologises for.”

Sheriff Ian Wallace handed Main a 12 month ban from driving and £600 fine.

He said: “There will be a disqualification and a financial penalty.

“The disqualification will be for 12 months, that’s down from 18 months because you have pled guilty at the first opportunity.

“You will also be fined £600, reduced from £900.”