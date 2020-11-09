North-East Now: Two local businesses team up to offer new service during tough times

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two independent luxury brands in the north-east have joined forces to create a new service offering in the region’s hospitality market.

Prestigious Aberdeenshire hotel Maryculter House has entered into a long-term partnership with bespoke gifting company, Native Sister, to offer seasonal packages for guests.

The challenging economic climate, combined with the ongoing restrictions and uncertainty, inspired both businesses to think creatively, blending their products and service offerings into new, indulgent experiences for hotel guests.

The first of these is the Winter Warmer package, which will be available to guests over the coming months. As well as overnight accommodation, dinner in Poacher’s Brasserie, and breakfast, guests will receive a luxe Winter Warmer gift box from Native Sister.

Maryculter House features on the North-East Now website, which has pulled together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic since its launch in June.

The hub has made it easy for people to support local firms across a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality, fashion and wellbeing.

The gift box contains two pairs of soft alpaca bed socks, and a lavender, frankincense and camomile room mist, both of which are made in the UK by small independent brands.

Guests will also be able to customise their own night-cap, with all the ingredients for a Bailey’s hot chocolate and a hot toddy supplied by their bedside.

Managing director of Maryculter House, Peter Walker, explained how the partnership came about.

He said: “We’re very mindful of the difficult financial climate that our fellow small, independent, local businesses are operating in at the moment, and we’re committed to supporting these wherever we can.

“Native Sister have established a well-loved brand, based on the same principles as ourselves – bringing excellent products to market, enhanced with superb customer service. So, it made sense for us to work together on our special seasonal packages.

“What’s more, we’re always looking for different ways to enhance our service offering. As we enter into what promises to a somewhat sombre winter period, we thought our guests would enjoy a chance to restore mind and body. It’s something unique for the north-east – offering some much-needed comfort at this time.”

Like an extensive line-up of other local businesses, Maryculter House and Native Sister are having to diversify and adapt their offering during these unprecedented times.

Co-founder of Native Sister, Aimi MacKay, added: “We love collaborating with like-minded businesses, particularly if they happen to be local. Together with the team at Maryculter House, we are hoping to encourage people to take time out and enjoy what our beautiful city and shire have to offer, all while supporting independent businesses.

“While we may not be going abroad for holidays or spending as much time shopping at big brand name stores, we can rediscover all the wonderful things we have right here on our doorstep such as Maryculter House and small brands like Native Sister.

“At Native Sister, we like to encourage people to take time for themselves, practise self-love and look after their well-being.

“This collaboration is a good fit as generally speaking when you stay at such a prestigious hotel it’s not just because you need a bed for the night, it’s because you’re looking for something a little bit more special.

“We think the combination of the Maryculter House’s beautiful rooms combined with one of our well being gift boxes provides the ultimate indulgent and relaxing experience.”

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North-East Now initiative is also supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

To find out more about the full line-up of businesses showcased on the North-East Now website, visit northeastnow.scot

To view the Maryculter House website, visit maryculterhouse.com

