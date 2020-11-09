Where were you two years ago? Can you help police with investigation into Aberdeen assault?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Aberdeen are seeking witnesses to help assist inquiries into an assault which took place more than two years ago.

The incident at the Post Office within Wellington Road’s Tesco was reported on Thursday August 16, 2018.

Today, police have appealed for a woman who is believed to have witnessed the incident and reported to staff to come forward.

The male involved in the incident is described as being 25, of slim build with short brown hair and a beard.

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.