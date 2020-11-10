Flood alert and heavy rain warnings issued for southern Highlands and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across parts of Scotland tomorrow, including the southern Highlands and areas in Moray and Aberdeenshire, while Sepa has warned of possible floods.

The section of the country covered by the warning stretches as far east as Laurencekirk, and includes much of the Cairngorms south of Aviemore and the western coast from Skye to Dumfries and Galloway.

It will be in effect from 2am tomorrow morning until a minute before midnight the same day.

The meteorological agency warns it is likely some homes and businesses will be flooded, while journey times both by car and public transport will likely take longer due to water on the roads and elsewhere.

Meanwhile, environmental agency Sepa has issued flood warnings for Skye and Lochaber, Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City, and Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside tomorrow.

For each of the areas, Sepa said: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect the area on Wednesday.

“This could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water during Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

“Potential impacts include localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and disruption to travel.”

It added that the greatest risk in Findhorn, Nairn, Moray and Speyside is in the south-west of the region, and the south in Aberdeenshire.