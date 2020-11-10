REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Two deaths in north-east as 832 new Covid-19 cases recorded in past 24 hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two north-east residents are among the 39 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours by the Scottish Government.

The deaths have been recorded in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A further 29 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 832 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

The 39 deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,079.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 75,187 with the new cases representing 9.5% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,239 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 102 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,049,800 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 974,613 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 20 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,655.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,215 after nine new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles have not recorded any cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals stand at 34, 70 and 70 respectively.