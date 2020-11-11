Lawyer blames notorious bends on north-east road after client’s careless driving causes crash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A lawyer blamed notorious bends on a stretch of Aberdeenshire road after his client caused a head-on collision which left one victim in hospital for weeks.

Alison Bremner was driving on the A947 Dyce to Newmachar road on May 18 last year when she lost control of her silver Saab 9-5.

The 58-year-old, of Deeside Gardens in Aberdeen, entered a guilty plea to the charge of careless driving by driving at excessive speed for the road conditions during wet weather.

Fiscal depute Christy Ward yesterday told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the road was known for fatal collisions and bad accidents.

The court heard that the male driver in the other car had been travelling in a blue Jeep – going around 10 mph less than the speed limit – when he saw Bremner’s car heading towards him.

In an effort to avoid the crash, he swerved into a ditch as Bremner’s car swerved into his carriageway – but she still hit the Jeep head on.

The driver of the Jeep fractured his right arm and sustained other injuries, while the passenger sustained four fractures and a experienced a loss of feeling in his legs for a while afterwards.

He left Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on crutches weeks later, while Bremner fractured both of her ankles in the crash.

Solicitor David Sutherland said that Aberdeenshire Council imposed a temporary 40mph speed limit on the route last September as crashes became so frequent.

He added that his client descried herself as a “careful and cautious” driver who “never exceeds the speed limit”.

Sheriff William Summers fined Bremner £400.