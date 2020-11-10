34 cases of Covid-19 now linked to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eight more Covid-19 cases have been linked to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary ward.

It was revealed this week Ward 109 was shut after 26 cases of coronavirus were detected.

This included both patients and staff and was understood to involve more than 10 members of staff.

Now, the health board has confirmed that eight more cases have been linked with the acute cardiology ward.

It has been closed to new admissions and visitors.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “Following 34 detected cases of COVID-19 associated with Ward 109 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the ward has been closed to new admissions and visiting.

“An Incident Management Team has been set up to investigate these cases. Care is being provided to patients on the ward as normal.”