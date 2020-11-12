Noth-east cancer charity offering lifeline support to people in the area

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east cancer charity is ready for an increase in demand for its services due to prolonged pandemic isolation and the approach of winter.

Maggie’s Aberdeen are running networking groups to offer people a place to get together, share similar experience and talk about common challenges and effective ways to work through them.

The groups are part of the charity’s ongoing efforts to help and support those living with cancer throughout the pandemic.

This month, Maggie’s Aberdeen is also working together with Look Good Feel Better to offer a virtual workshop to women who are on cancer treatment to boost confidence.

Megan Graham, Cancer Support Specialist at Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “People have been through so much already this year. Social restrictions can add to apprehensions about meeting others to talk about their cancer diagnosis, treatment, recovery or grief. The onset of winter can add to those feelings of isolation. However, engaging with others can be a very positive experience.

“Knowing that there are others thinking, feeling and going through the same challenges helps people feel less alone and the sharing of hints and tips of how to cope with the different aspects of a cancer experience amongst the groups is extremely beneficial to the physical and emotional well-being of those who attend.”

The workshop will take place at 10.30am on November 25 and everyone who would like to attend can book a place by contacting the charity via email or phone.

Since June, the charity has also started offering individual face-to-face appointments in the centre, along with support via phone or video calls.