Nominations sought for the annual Cherries Awards as closing deadline looms

Aberdeen’s professionals have just a fortnight left to enter the latest annual cHeRies Awards.

After re-launching due to the coronavirus pandemic, the awards, in association with Mattioli Woods, are looking for talented individuals who stepped their game up during the crisis.

The awards will take place virtually on Thursday, March 4 and those entering have until Wednesday, Novmeber 25 to get their applications in.

The Terrific Team of the Year award will celebrate a team, either an already established HR team or one which has been formed to complete a specific HR project.

Nominees should be able to demonstrate how the team have excelled and how this has been recognised across the organisation.

Lee Panglea, head of award sponsor CIPD in Scotland & Northern Ireland, said: “The CIPD is delighted to continue our support for the cHeRries, and to sponsoring the Terrific Team of the Year award, open to both established and new HR teams.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the judging panel and to hearing about the impact that collaborative and innovative HR teams are having on businesses in Scotland.”

Human resources professionals will be celebrated with the Excellent HR Manger award which will be presented to someone who, in the past 12 months, has made a clear and measurable impact on their organisation either individually or in a team.

Nominees should be able to evidence impact by providing measurable and quantifiable results. This is likely to have been achieved through a programme of development, implementation and integration of policies and practices which clearly support the organisational objectives and which have made a significant impact on its success.

Alison Sellar, chief executive of award sponsore Activepayroll, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring this award category once again this year. If someone you know excels in their role and deserves to be recognised for their contribution, this is the perfect opportunity.”

A Tremendous Learning and Development award will be presented to either an individual or team who in the past year demonstrated a strong commitment to designing and delivering innovative and cohesive learning and development programmes.

This may be for a one-off project or for transformational sustainable learning and development within the organisation and nominees should be able to prove a measurable improvement between the business’ training and development and the performance of organisation, teams and individuals.

Carol Munro, general manager of human resources at award sponsor CNOOC International said: “We are delighted to continue our support for the cHeRries Awards. The Awards are a great opportunity to recognise and celebrate the excellent work of HR teams across the north-east of Scotland.”

Entry forms can be downloaded via the awards website www.cherriesawards.co.uk or by contacting laadam@dctmedia.co.uk