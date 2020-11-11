REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: First Covid-19 death in Shetland since April as 64 deaths are recorded across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Shetland resident has died of Covid-19, the first linked to the virus on the island since April.

There have also been two deaths in Aberdeen, with 64 total reported deaths in Scotland, the highest daily figure since May.

A further 61 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, with a total of 1,261 people across Scotland receiving positive results across the same time frame.

The 64 deaths bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Scotland to 3,143.

The latest figures take the number of positive cases in Scotland since the outbreak began to 76,448 with the new cases representing 6.5% of newly tested individuals.

A total of 1,235 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 and 93 of those are receiving treatment in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,057,929 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 981,481 were confirmed negative.

A regional breakdown of the data shows there have been 51 new cases in Grampian since yesterday. The north-east’s total is now 3,706.

The total of positive cases in the Highlands stands at 1,224 after nine new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The Western Isles recorded one new case since yesterday meaning their total now stands at 71.

Orkney and Shetland have not recorded any new cases in the past 24 hours.

Their totals stand at 34 and 70 respectively.